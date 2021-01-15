National COVID-19 Memorial: Cued Language Transliteration

National COVID-19 Memorial: Audio Description

Ways to Watch the Inauguration

Tune in for the 59th Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Wednesday, January 20 right here at bideninaugural.org/watch or on any of our social media channels: YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch.

You can also watch the livestream via our streaming partners:

Amazon Prime Video

Microsoft Bing

NewsNOW from Fox

AT&T U-verse (Channel 212/1212 in SD/HD)

AT&T DIRECTV (Channel 201)

Accessible-stream listings at bideninaugural.org/accessibility.