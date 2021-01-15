Nationwide COVID-19 Memorial
Join us for a memorial to remember and honor the lives lost to COVID-19 in cities and towns across the country.
National COVID-19 Memorial: Cued Language Transliteration
National COVID-19 Memorial: Audio Description
Ways to Watch the Inauguration
Tune in for the 59th Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Wednesday, January 20 right here at bideninaugural.org/watch or on any of our social media channels: YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch.
You can also watch the livestream via our streaming partners:
- Amazon Prime Video
- Microsoft Bing
- NewsNOW from Fox
- AT&T U-verse (Channel 212/1212 in SD/HD)
- AT&T DIRECTV (Channel 201)
Accessible-stream listings at bideninaugural.org/accessibility.